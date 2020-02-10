Billie Eilish Wants To Meet Shia LaBeouf At The 2020 Oscars: 'I've Always Loved Him'

Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish is a major Shia LaBeouf fan! While chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 9nd Academy Awards, the "Bad Guy" songstress and her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell revealed that they were itching to meet the "Honey Boy" star. "I love Shia LaBeouf. I've always loved him since 'Holes,'" she gushed. Billie also explained how "super different" it feels to be at the Oscars rather than at a music award show and shared a tiny detail about her James Bond theme song.

