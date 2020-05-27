Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish released a short film titled "Not My Responsibility" across her social media accounts, previously only seen by fans during her "Where Do We Go?" tour. In the nearly 4-minute-long clip, the "Bad Guy" singer slowly pulls off her oversized hoodie, button-down shirt and tank top, while the voice over takes on those who are quick to judge her. As Billie sheds more layers, she seems to slowly sink out of view... as she points out the double-standards women are held to about their bodies.

Appearing: