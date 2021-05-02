Main Content

Billie Eilish Stuns In Bombshell Pin-Up Look For British Vogue: ‘It’s About What Makes You Feel Good’

Billie Eilish is ready to share a whole new side of herself. Fans went wild over the music superstar’s sultry new look on the cover of British Vogue, which shows Billie modeling a stunning corset ensemble with her fresh, platinum hair – a dramatic departure from her signature baggy wardrobe and neon green locks. Editor-in-chief Edward Enniful shared in a press release that the singer was ready too debut her pin-up-inspired aesthetic and flaunt more of her figure for the first time in the hopes of making a statement against the snap judgments and harsh comments that run rampant in our culture. The June 2021 issue of British Vogue is out May 7.

