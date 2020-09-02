Also available on the nbc app

Billie Eilish is celebrating her love for Los Angeles as part of the LA28 eight-year journey to the Olympic & Paralympic Games in 2028. The singer confessed that she loves to drive around L.A. and explore the diverse neighborhoods explaining, “There’s a couple of little spots that I like to go to be alone. I love driving, that’s all I do here. L.A. is so open and now it really feels like my home.” The 18-year-old shared her mantra while reflecting on the next eight years, “I have this whole thing about not wanting to please my past self or my future self. It’s all about pleasing your current self. I don’t know what my life is going to be like in 8 years but I’m just looking forward to the future.”

Appearing: