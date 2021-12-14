Also available on the nbc app

Billie Eilish is opening up about her sex life and her first-time watching porn. The 19-year-old Grammy winner was on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, and revealed she first watched porn when she was 11 years old. "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11," she said. "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

