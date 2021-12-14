Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Billie Eilish Reveals How Watching Porn At 11-Years-Old Affected Her Sex Life

CLIP12/14/21
Also available on the nbc app

Billie Eilish is opening up about her sex life and her first-time watching porn. The 19-year-old Grammy winner was on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, and revealed she first watched porn when she was 11 years old. "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11," she said. "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

Appearing:
Tags: Billie Eilish, finneas, Howard Stern, the howard stern show, coronavirus, COVID-19
S2021 E05 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.