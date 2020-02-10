Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and more late stars and members of the entertainment industry. Before the singer belted out a beautiful rendition of “Yesterday,” Steven Spielberg introduced the brother-sister duo with a touching speech. "This evening, as we celebrate the artistic highlights of the past year, we also pause to remember those from our community who we lost. Legends and icons, our friends and fellow artists, all who inspired and touched us," the famed director told the star-studded crowd.

Appearing: