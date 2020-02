Also available on the NBC app

It's Billie Eilish's world and we're just living in it! The 18-year-old pop phenom took home five awards at the 2020 Grammys, sweeping all the major categories including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. Her smash track "Bad Guy" also won for Song and Record of the Year, making her the youngest artist to sweep the show's Top 4 categories.

