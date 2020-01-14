Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish just got an impressive new gig! The "Bad Guy" singer was announced as the co-writer and performer in the theme song for the upcoming "James Bond" movie, "No Time To Die." This makes the 18-year-old the youngest artist to ever write and record a Bond title track. In a statement shared on the franchise's Twitter account, Billie gushed, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

