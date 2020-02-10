Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel And More Have The Best Reactions To Eminem's Surprise Oscar Performance

Also available on the NBC app

Eminem just snapped the 2020 Oscars back to reality! The rapper shocked Sunday's Academy Awards with a surprise performance of his 2002 Best Original Song winner "Lose Yourself" from "8 Mile," spitting bars with a backing band and orchestra in front of the stunned A-list crowd. Celebrities delivered instantly classic reactions, with Martin Scorsese, Idina Menzel and even Billie Eilish looking a bit confused at first.

