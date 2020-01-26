Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish talks with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2020 Grammy Awards about a recent interview she did about struggling with a dark time in her life after shooting to fame at a young age. The "Bad Guy" singer explains why she wanted to share her story with fans and explains how she’s feeling better than ever now. The 18-year-old also broke down her incredible head-to-toe Gucci ensemble and even had matching hand-painted nails.

