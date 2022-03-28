Main Content

Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas On Taylor Hawkins' Death: 'It's Was Incredibly Heartbreaking'

Bille Eilish and her brother Finneas got candid about Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' shocking death with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall, sharing, "It was incredibly heartbreaking ... right before we went on stage, we got the news and it really tore us all apart." Plus, the brother-sister duo shared what fans can expect from their highly anticipated performance at the big award show.

Tags: Billie Eilish, news, oscars 2022
