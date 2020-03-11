Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish has made a point to wear baggy clothes to prevent the sexualization of her body. Fans were stunned by a very revealing video message during her Miami concert on March 9, and there was a strong statement behind her exposure. In the video, she proclaims in part, "You have opinions, about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me." Jennifer Lopez went with her daughter Emme to the powerful concert, and the two posed for a photo with Billie backstage.

