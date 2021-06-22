Main Content

Billie Eilish Apologizes After Racism Accusations: 'I'm Being Labeled Something That I Am Not'

Billie Eilish is apologizing after videos of her using a racial slur surfaced online. The singer took to her Instagram Stories to address the edited compilation of videos that appeared to show Billie mouthing an anti-Asian racist slur and imitating an accent. "I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not," she shared.

