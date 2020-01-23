Billie Eilish And Lizzo Are The Ones To Beat At The 2020 Grammys: Who Will Win Best New Artist?

Also available on the NBC app

Lizzo has eight nominations going into the 2020 Grammy Awards, including three for her hit single "Truth Hurts." But hot on her heels with six nominations is Billie Eilish. The music powerhouses will compete in multiple categories, including Best New Artist. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles got SiriusXM's Symon and Apple Music's Brooke Reese takes on which star could take home the coveted award.

