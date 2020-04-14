Also available on the NBC app

Billie Eilish has welcomed a new member of the family! The "Everything I Wanted" singer introduced the world to her brand-new, yet-to-be-named puppy, who was one of two dogs she began fostering while under quarantine. While she kept one pup, the other got a different happy ending. "This little mama also got different forever home!! And is going to live the happiest life,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “As for this little nameless money… you re miiiiiine!!!"

