Billie Eilish is getting real about her mental health journey. In a candid Rolling Stone cover story, the "Bury a Friend" singer discussed the depression she faced as a dancer in her late tween and early teen years, which lead to self-harm. Billie also opened up about "the week of bursting misery" she dealt with ahead of her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour that inspired her to revisit therapy.

