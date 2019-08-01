Main Content

Billie Eilish Admits To Self-Harming and Depression: ‘I Couldn’t Look Into The Mirror'

CLIP07/31/19

Billie Eilish is getting real about her mental health journey. In a candid Rolling Stone cover story, the "Bury a Friend" singer discussed the depression she faced as a dancer in her late tween and early teen years, which lead to self-harm. Billie also opened up about "the week of bursting misery" she dealt with ahead of her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour that inspired her to revisit therapy.

