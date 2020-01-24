Also available on the nbc app

No subject is too personal for Grammy-nominated phenom Billie Eilish. The "Bad Guy" singer opened up to Gayle King about her struggle with depression amid her meteoric rise to the top of the music charts. At her lowest point, Billie admitted that she contemplated taking her own life. "I don't want to be too dark, but I genuinely didn't think I would, like, make it to, like, 17," she said. "I think about this one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel and I remember there was like a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how the way that I was going to die was I was going to do it."

