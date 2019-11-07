Also available on the nbc app

Billie Eilish's new mullet hairstyle was the result of a major salon mishap! The "Bury A Friend" singer attracted attention for her edgy new 'do at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 2. While fans assumed it was a purposeful style choice, Billie later revealed to TMZ that her new look was actually a dye job gone wrong. "Somebody dyed my hair, and they burnt half of it off!" she told TMZ on Nov. 5.

