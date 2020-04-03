Also available on the NBC app

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Bill Withers passed away due to heart complications at 81 years old, his family confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press. Bill was known for creating timeless classics like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me,” the latter of which was played at not one but two presidential inaugurations. The singer was remembered by celebrities from both inside and outside the music industry as an incredible person and wildly talented musician.

