Bill Murray and his musical partner Jan Vogler joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to talk about their latest projects together. Bill also reflected on filming "Groundhog Day." "Andie [MacDowell] kept like flubbing her lines, so I had to eat about eight pieces of cake... She may have been torturing me. I probably had it coming." Bill and Jan's new documentary "New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization" will be in theaters Feb 2.

