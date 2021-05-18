Also available on the nbc app

This past weekend, multiple bombshell reports emerged on what Bill Gates was allegedly doing behind the scenes during his 27-year marriage to now-estranged wife Melinda. In one report, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Gates had an affair during their marriage. A spokesperson for the businessman confirmed the affair to WSJ but denied that his decision to leave Microsoft's board was related to the matter. Meanwhile, The Daily Beast reports that Gates got advice from the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on how to get out of his marriage – an allegation a spokesperson for Gates has denied. Attorney Andriana Toscano helps Access Hollywood break down the potential ramifications of the various allegations.

