Did anyone order pizza? Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton did! The couple surprised children's hospital workers with a serious stack of fresh pies reportedly totaling more than 400! The couple's special order came with a simple and heartfelt note for the staff at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Westchester, N.Y., this week, thanking the healthcare professionals for their hard work helping the community amid the coronavirus pandemic. The facility returned the gratitude with a Facebook post honoring the Clintons as official members of Team Blythedale, calling the tasty meals not only an "awesome treat" but also "much-needed support" for local businesses.

