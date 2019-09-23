Biggest Upsets & Surprises At The 2019 Emmy Awards

Also available on the NBC app

The 2019 Emmy Awards was full of surprising victories! Access Hollywood looks back at some of the most talked-about wins and losses of the night – from "Game of Thrones" taking home Outstanding Drama Series for a final season that received mixed reviews, to newcomers like "Fleabag's" Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Ozark's" Julia Garner and "When They See Us" star Jharrel Jerome beating out big-name stars for their first-ever Emmy awards.

