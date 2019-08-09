'BH90210' Crushes It With Biggest TV Debut Of The Summer: Is Season 2 Coming?

Also available on the NBC app

DUH-NA-NA-NA. DUH-NA-NA-NA. CH-CH! Fox's "BH90210" is already a hit after its first episode, scoring the highest-rated series premiere of the summer. Could Season 2 be on the way? The cast weighs in with Access Hollywood on the future of the revival and more, from paying tribute to the late Luke Perry to how the rumor mill inspired their pseudo-reality storylines. The long-awaited reunion also brought up old memories, including the time Shannen Doherty crashed Ian Ziering's iconic Corvette from the original show!

