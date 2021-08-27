Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé's mom isn't here for any negativity about the superstar's history-making ad with Tiffany & Co. Tina Knowles-Lawson clapped back at "righteous" criticism of her famous daughter's new "About Love" campaign with the luxury brand, which features Queen Bey rocking the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond alongside husband Jay-Z. Bey is the first Black woman to wear the 128.54-carat gem but some have taken issue with the jewel's colonial-era origin.

