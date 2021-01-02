Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's little ones are growing up so fast! The superstar dropped never-before-seen family footage of 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi for a special New Year's video. Queen Bey reflected on her monumental 2020 in the four-minute Instagram clip, which showed the youngsters joining their famous mom for personal and professional quality time. Rumi adorably bopped along to Bey's "Savage Remix" collab with Megan Thee Stallion, while Blue lent her piped to a recording session in the studio. And, Bey also shared a tender moment between her and the twins. The 39-year-old also included a special message to fans with a rare caption in her post, offering hope and inspiration following what's been a challenging time for so many.

