Listen up, Blue Ivy Carter has an important announcement to keep people healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter demonstrated how clean hands can protect against COVID-19 in a video posted by her grandmother Tina Knowles titled "Blue's PSA." Ms. Tina gushed, "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus." The young girl concluded her DIY tutorial with a sweet message encouraging everyone to stay safe and practice social distancing.

