Blue Ivy Carter is following in her mom’s famous footsteps! Beyoncé secured yet another Grammy nomination this year for her “Brown Skin Girl” music video – which features her 8-year-old daughter. The original nomination just had Queen Bey as the nominee, but the Grammy’s website now shows that Blue Ivy and Wizkid have also been included for the music video as featured artists.

