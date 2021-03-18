Also available on the nbc app

Blue Ivy Carter is celebrating her first Grammy like a true superstar. Beyoncé’s 9-year-old daughter is now the second-youngest Grammy recipient in history after taking home Best Music Video honors alongside her famous mom for their work on Bey’s “Brown Skin Girl.” Beyonce documented her favorite moments from the night in a montage video on Instagram, sneaking in a couple fierce snaps of Blue smiling with her award and sipping out of the actual Grammy while wearing a crown – because how else would she celebrate?!

