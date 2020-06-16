Also available on the NBC app

Blue Ivy Carter has scored her first BET Award nomination at just 8 years old! Jay-Z and Beyoncé's oldest child was recognized for appearing on her famous mom's song "Brown Skin Girl" from "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack album. The empowering anthem, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn, is nominated for the BET Her Award at the 2020 ceremony scheduled for Sunday, June 28. In addition to contributing vocals, Blue Ivy is also credited as a songwriter on the collaboration.

