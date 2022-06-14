Also available on the nbc app

Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z are having a father-daughter date night! The "Empire State of Mind" rapper took his eldest daughter to see the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics face off in the fifth game of the NBA finals on Monday. Ten-year-old Blue Ivy looked so grown up with her chic courtside style. She wore leather jacket, Nikes and hoop earrings and rocked her curls.

