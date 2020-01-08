Also available on the NBC app

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree! Blue Ivy Carter channeled her powerhouse mom Beyoncé as she struck a fierce pose in an Instagram snap posted by her grandfather, Mathew Knowles, to celebrate her 8th birthday on January 7. The young diva looked all grown up in the photo as she rocked an orange blouse with a patterned skirt and colorful backpack. She also wore her hair straight for the cute pic. Fans recently got another glimpse of Queen Bey's talented mini-me when she joined her famous mama and rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the photo booth on New Year's Eve!

