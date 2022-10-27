Blue Ivy Carter is literally catching up to her mom! On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared precious new photos with her 10-year-old daughter on Instagram, and in the snaps, she is almost as tall as her famous mama! And it appears Blue Ivy is also getting into makeup! In the photo she is wearing a bold red lip, blue eyeshadow, and eyeliner, which go perfectly with her royal blue suit. Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z and daughter attended the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala over the weekend.

