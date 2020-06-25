Also available on the NBC app

The Beyhive is buzzing! Britney Spears apparently upset Beyoncé’s fans after she shared a post referring to herself as Queen B, a term most fans associate with the “Lemonade” singer. The “Oops I Did It Again” singer shares a drawing of a bee with a crown writing, “To all my fans who call me Queen B …. I believe this would be more accurate.” But some of Bey’s fans were not feeling the post and sounded off in the comments.

