Beyoncé had the ultimate surprise for a young "Black Is King" fan! The music superstar reached out to a little girl in Africa after witnessing her emotional reaction to the visual album inspired by Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King." The epic turn of events began when the child's aunt shared a tearful video on Twitter, writing, "Guys my niece's reaction to #BlackisKing. Like this is how @beyonce is making our black generation feel. Just filled with pride, the joy and the beauty of being Black."

