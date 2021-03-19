Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Beyoncé Surprises Taylor Swift With Thoughtful Gift After Their Historic Grammy Wins

CLIP03/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

Queen Bey is supporting another queen! Taylor Swift took to Instagram to show off a stunning bouquet of flowers she received from Beyoncé after the two won big at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Along with the gorgeous bouquet of flowers in shades of pink, Taylor also got a handwritten note from Beyoncé herself, which read, "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, beyonce, Beyoncé news, 2021 news, music, Grammy Awards, grammy awards news, taylor swift, taylor swift news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.