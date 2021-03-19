Also available on the nbc app

Queen Bey is supporting another queen! Taylor Swift took to Instagram to show off a stunning bouquet of flowers she received from Beyoncé after the two won big at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Along with the gorgeous bouquet of flowers in shades of pink, Taylor also got a handwritten note from Beyoncé herself, which read, "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B."

