Who run the world? Beyoncé just welcomed the newest member of the Beyhive and they aren't even born yet! The music superstar paused her concert for the chance to help one fan with a major announcement at the latest stop on her Renaissance World Tour in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday night, revealing the sex of their baby on the way in a sweet moment that left the whole crowd cheering. In a video posted to social media, Bey asks for the envelope containing the precious information before taking a dramatic pause and making a memory that family will be talking about for years to come! So how did the parent-to-be pull this off? The 41-year-old was seen spotting a sign they had held up asking her to do the honors, and fans loved seeing the mom of three enjoy fulfilling such a special request.

