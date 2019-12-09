Also available on the NBC app

Beyoncé wants everyone to mind their business! The music superstar addressed the constant comments about her weight in the cover story for Elle magazine's January 2020 issue. "Children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I'm at in life," she explained. The Grammy winner also shared the one question she hates to be asked. "Are you pregnant?" she revealed, firing back, "Get off my ovaries!"

Appearing: