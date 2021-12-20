Tiger Woods Felt 'Very Emotional' After Having Possibly Played Last British Open At St. Andrews
CLIP 07/16/22
Main Content
Beyonce is showing off her sexy figure! The mom of three stunned in a figure-hugging blue latex bodysuit during a recent campaign for her brand, Ivy Park. In the snaps, Beyonce strikes a sultry pose on a plaid couch while wearing the head-to-toe style for her "Halls of Ivy" launch. Queen Bey also enlisted the help of some famous friends to showcase the new holiday pieces, which dropped on December 10, 2021.