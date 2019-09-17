Beyoncé Shares Rarely Seen Intimate Moments With Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi In Africa

Also available on the NBC app

JAY-Z and Beyoncé's three kids are so cute in her new documentary! Queen Bey's new documentary "Making the Gift" aired on Sept. 16 on ABC, and it showed a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the Grammy winner making her "The Lion King: The Gift" album. Also in the video were her three kids, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi. Blue Ivy had a sweet moment singing "Brown Skin Girl," which caused social media to go wild.

Appearing: