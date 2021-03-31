Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter are enjoying some well-deserved R&R! The superstar and her fellow Grammy-winning mini-me enjoyed a family beach day with 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi over the weekend. Queen Bey showed off the rare outing on Instagram, including a cute mother-daughter selfie of her and Blue’s lunch date at Nobu Malibu. The mom of three also shared a peek at herself hitting the sand with her little ones. Though, as usual, she didn’t include a caption in her post, the snaps definitely spoke for themselves! Fans couldn’t believe how quickly the youngest Carters are growing up.

