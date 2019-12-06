Also available on the NBC app

Sheryl Lee Ralph had the sweetest moment with Beyoncé! The actress, who originated the role that Beyoncé played in the 2006 movie "Dreamgirls," shares with Access Daily host Scott Evans and Kit hoover about the heartfelt thanks she recently got from the singer. Sheryl also talks about her instant on-screen chemistry with Jon Voight on the hit show "Ray Donovan." She’s also starring in Lifetime's new holiday flick, "The Christmas Hotel" on Dec. 21.

Appearing: