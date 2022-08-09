Beyoncé is sending her love to a fellow queen! The "Alien Superstar" songstress surprised Madonna with a massive bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt note in celebration of them teaming up for "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." Madonna shared a photo of Bey's note on her Instagram Story, which read, "Thank you, Queen. I'm so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B."

