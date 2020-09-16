Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are a timeless trio! Back in 2005, the ladies of Destiny's Child invited Access Hollywood's Tim Vincent on their farewell tour during a stop in their hometown of Houston. The songstresses let us in on their tour secrets and gave Tim dance tips! Plus, Beyoncé teased that their girl group would never really be "over." "It's based off of friendship, and that's something that's never going to end," she said.

Appearing: