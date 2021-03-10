Dolly Parton Jokingly Reveals Her Secret To Looking ‘So Happy’: ‘That’s The Botox’
CLIP 05/14/21
Main Content
Beyoncé has Meghan Markle's back! Just days after Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired for the world to see, the singer shared a message of support for the Duchess of Sussex on her website. "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you," Beyoncé captioned a pic of pair at the London premiere for the "Lion King."