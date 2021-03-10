Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé has Meghan Markle's back! Just days after Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired for the world to see, the singer shared a message of support for the Duchess of Sussex on her website. "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you," Beyoncé captioned a pic of pair at the London premiere for the "Lion King."

