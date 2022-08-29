Beyoncé has paid a very special tribute to her friend Serena Williams. On the eve of the last grand slam before the 40-year-old tennis star's step back from the sport she has dominated for years, Gatorade dropped a commercial honoring Serena during the 2022 MTV VMA's, and it was narrated by none other than Queen Bey. The tennis legend will be competing in this year's 2022 U.S. Open, which starts today, but it will be her last. She recently clarified to Vogue that she is "evolving," not retiring.

