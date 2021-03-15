Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion just won big at the 2021 Grammys – and their reactions were totally priceless! The ladies took home the award for "Best Rap Song" for Megan's hit quarantine anthem "Savage Remix," which Queen Bey contributed her signature vocals for. "If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little, I wanted to grow up and be the rap Beyonce," Megan said.

