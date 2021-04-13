Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and more of Hollywood's biggest stars are calling for change after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot in Minnesota at the hands of police. Keke Palmer took to Instagram to share her fears she has for her male relatives in the wake of the incident. "My Dad and my brother mean the absolute world to me. It’s so unfair that this is the burden they and everyone that loves them carry. That any people of color have to walk around carrying this kind of fear and emotional weight,” she shared.

Appearing: