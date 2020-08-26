Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato and more are sending their thoughts and prayers to Jacob Blake and his family. Blake was shot seven times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin and he is now paralyzed from the waist down, family attorney Patrick Salvi told NBC News. Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a photo of Blake and his children, writing, "Sending prayers and thoughts to Jacob Blake and his family."

Appearing: