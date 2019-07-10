Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland And Michelle Williams Have Destiny's Child Reunion At 'Lion King' Premiere

Christina Anstead Shares Candid Motherhood Update 6 Weeks After Son's Birth: 'Newborn Life Is Hard'
Destiny's Child forever! Beyoncé got support from besties Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Hollywood, where she stunned in a spectacular Alexander McQueen gown alongside daughter Blue Ivy. Later, Bey's husband Jay-Z also made an appearance for the extra-special event. Watch to find out what Michelle told Access' Scott Evans about her friend's role as Nala in Disney's live-action reboot.